Keselowski grabs checkered flag

Brad Keselowski won at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday at Loudon, N.H. for his third victory of the NASCAR season and 33rd of his career.
Keselowski swapped stage wins with Denny Hamlin and took the checkered flag 1.647 seconds ahead of Hamlin. After the victory, Keselowski grabbed a U.S. flag and spun his car around in front of a masked and socially distanced crowd of several thousand.
“We’ve had a lot of great races. We just hadn’t really gone out and dominated a race. We just needed to go out and dominate a race and that’s what we got today,” Keselowski said. “It’s so great to be racing back in front of fans. It feels like forever. I love it, man.”
Martin Truex Jr. was third after working his way back from the rear of the field because of a penalty for a runaway tire in the pits. Joey Logano was fourth and Kevin Harvick fifth.
Kyle Busch was last after a flat front right tire on the backstretch sent him skidding into the wall after just 15 laps. The reigning Cup champion is a 12-time winner in New Hampshire, including three in the top series.
“Tried to get enough slowing down to keep from everyone running over me,” he said. “It seems to be our luck with the Pedigree car here at New Hampshire.”
The track has a capacity of 76,000, but Gov. Chris Sununu said last week that he expected about 12,000 fans to attend. A track spokeswoman said attendance would not be announced, but it appeared to be about 10% full.
The governor gave a brief welcome before the race and thanked fans for cooperating with the restrictions. Fans were required to wear masks when making their way around the track but could remove them in their seats; compliance appeared to be nearly complete.
Hamlin won the first stage after fighting for the lead with Keselowski and Ryan Blaney. Keselowski took the second stage, passing Hamlin on the final lap of a two-lap sprint following a series of cautions late in the stage. It was his sixth stage win – the most of any driver.
In his last start in New Hampshire, where he swept the Cup Series events in 2003, Jimmie Johnson recovered from an early spin to finish 12th. The seven-time NASCAR champion entered the day 19th in the playoff race — below the cut line — and has only six races left to make up ground.
Hockey
The NHL Department of Player Safety suspended Chicago Blackhawks center Drake Caggiula for one game for an illegal check to the head of Edmonton Oilers center Tyler Ennis during Saturday’s 6-4 win in Game 1 of their best-of-five series.
“I feel bad for Jules,” coach Jeremy Colliton said Sunday. “He’s been excited about this series, playing his old team. just kind of a bang-bang play.”
With about 12 minutes left in the second period, Ennis lowered his head to make a pass and was hit by Caggiula’s shoulder. Caggiula wasn’t given a penalty for the play.
“He went hard,” Colliton said, “I don’t think he was trying to catch him in the head but he did. NHL made the decision and of course, we wish we had him in the lineup but we won’t.”
The Hawks play the Oilers in Game 2 Monday night, and they’ll do it without one of their most physical players.
Colliton said Caggiula “provides an element we don’t have a lot of, just physical and gritty player, likes to go to the net, be in those 50-50 situation and do different things.”
- Rookie winger Dominik Kubalik scored two goals and added three assists, leading the Chicago Blackhawks to a 6-4 win over the host Edmonton Oilers in the opener of their best-of-five qualifying round series on Saturday.
Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews had two goals and one assist. Brandon Saad added a goal and an assist and Dylan Strome also scored for Chicago.
Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and two assists for Edmonton. And James Neal scored late for the Oilers, who trailed 6-2 after two periods.
McDavid said the Oilers first need to review the game tape and go from there after dropping the series opener.
“There’s lots that needs to get done,” said McDavid.
“It wasn’t good from the start ... I thought we did a better job as the game went on of keeping it simple. That’s what our team needs to do ultimately is be simpler.”
Kubalik’s five-point game was a continuation of the torrid scoring pace set by the 24-year-old Czech forward and a Calder Trophy finalist as the league’s rookie of the year.
He had 30 goals and 16 assists before regular-season play was halted in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Baseball
When the New York Mets finally found out Yoenis Céspedes was OK, they suddenly learned something else: The slugger had opted out of playing the rest of this season.
Hours after Céspedes didn’t report to the ballpark without explanation, the Mets discovered in the late innings of Sunday’s 4-0 loss to Atlanta that he wouldn’t be back this year because of coronavirus concerns.
“I am very surprised,” first-year manager Luis Rojas said. “Him and I have had conversations regularly about playing time, where he was going to hit in the lineup, building him up in the outfield.”
“Nothing like this, so this is definitely a surprise,” he said.
Céspedes went 0 for 4 during a 7-1 loss Saturday night in Atlanta. He is 5 for 31 (.161) with 15 strikeouts this season.
The Mets sent out a statement from general manager Brodie Van Wagenen in the early innings Sunday saying they couldn’t find Céspedes. Van Wagenen said the organization was later notified by Céspedes’ agent that he had decided to opt out for “for COVID-related reasons.”
Céspedes joined Giants catcher Buster Posey, Dodgers pitcher David Price and Washington infielder Ryan Zimmerman in opting out this season, all of them announcing their decisions before the virus-shortened 60-game season began in late July. Atlanta outfielder Nick Markakis also chose not to play this year, then changed his mind.
- Mike Trout is expected to return to the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday after missing four games to be with his wife and newborn son.
The three-time AL MVP is likely to play in Seattle at the start of a six-game road trip, Angels manager Joe Maddon said Sunday.
Trout missed his fourth straight game Sunday after his wife, Jessica, gave birth to their first child, Beckham Aaron Trout, on Thursday.
The Angels transferred Trout from the paternity list to the restricted list after the three-day time limit on the paternity list expired Sunday. Los Angeles is off Monday.
The Angels (3-6) lost two of their first three games without Trout. The MVP had seven hits and two walks in 28 plate appearances over LA’s first six games, hitting one homer with four RBIs.
