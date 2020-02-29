Kershaw strikes out 4 in 1st spring training appearance

Clayton Kershaw struck out four batters without allowing a hit in his spring training debut Friday, the first step toward a possible opening day start for the Los Angeles Dodgers at Phoenix.

Kershaw, the Dodgers’ longtime ace, faced a Milwaukee Brewers lineup with five expected regulars, including Brock Holt and Keston Hiura at the top of the order. He struck out both on three pitches each to open the bottom of the first.

After two walks and a strikeout of the final batter he faced, Kershaw was done after 1⅔ innings and left with a 1-0 lead. The Brewers came back for a win.

“It was awesome. Maybe I didn’t hit one spot, but physically I felt like the ball was coming out, felt like it was breaking the right say,” Kershaw said. “Now just got to figure out how to throw strikes, but other than that, it was a good first step for sure.”

Kershaw said his fastballs, which hit up to 93 mph, had life on them as they reached home plate. He left to a standing ovation from the Dodgers fans at American Family Fields of Phoenix, the Brewers’ spring home.