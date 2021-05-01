Kern loves serving the veteran population

Therese Kern, of Wind Lake, is a nurse practitioner at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Hospital in Milwaukee. She is also a member of the Wisconsin Air National Guard and previously served in various components of the US Air Force.

She started nursing in 1988 and was inspired to become a nurse by her mom and sister, who were both nurses.

“My mom was such a caring person, and I wanted to emulate her, so I think that’s why I chose the nursing field,” she said.

Kern served as a medic and eventually a nurse in the U.S. Air Force and later in the Wisconsin National Guard. During her military service, Kern volunteered for humanitarian aid missions to help the people of Costa Rica and of the Crow Reservation in North Dakota.

During the Iraq War, she deployed as a nurse to Balad AFB Iraq, where she cared for those injured in battle at the theater hospital.

Kern said that being a veteran has helped her make a connection with other veterans at the Zablocki VA Medical Center.

“I love serving the veteran population,” Kern said.

One aspect of her job that is particularly rewarding, she said, is how she can help others, watch their improvement, and help them through hard times.