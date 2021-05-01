Kern loves serving the veteran population

Therese Kern, of Wind Lake, is a nurse practitioner at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Hospital in Milwaukee. She is also a member of the Wisconsin Air National Guard and previously served in various components of the US Air Force.
She started nursing in 1988 and was inspired to become a nurse by her mom and sister, who were both nurses.
“My mom was such a caring person, and I wanted to emulate her, so I think that’s why I chose the nursing field,” she said.
Kern served as a medic and eventually a nurse in the U.S. Air Force and later in the Wisconsin National Guard. During her military service, Kern volunteered for humanitarian aid missions to help the people of Costa Rica and of the Crow Reservation in North Dakota.
During the Iraq War, she deployed as a nurse to Balad AFB Iraq, where she cared for those injured in battle at the theater hospital.
Kern said that being a veteran has helped her make a connection with other veterans at the Zablocki VA Medical Center.
“I love serving the veteran population,” Kern said.
One aspect of her job that is particularly rewarding, she said, is how she can help others, watch their improvement, and help them through hard times.
For Kern, nursing is more than just helping the patient. She also believes it is important to get to know the families and understand what they and their loved ones are going through.
“It’s more of a holistic approach,” she said. “That’s the part I really like.”
One thing about nursing is it’s a profession of change, which she enjoys, she said.
“Change is a good thing,” she said. “It helps you grow and build upon your skills and knowledge base.”
Kern also stressed there are so many opportunities for growth in the nursing profession.
She pointed out that a person could start as a floor nurse, determine where their true direction is, and then follow that path — just as she did in pursuing additional education to become a nurse practitioner.
“I really feel blessed,” Kern said. “My whole career, in everything I’ve been able to do, and the opportunities I’ve had – it’s amazing how they came about.”
“I feel that if I’m blessed, I’ll be able to bless others,” she added.
We heal by doing what we love, she advised, as she has done through nursing and helping others.
This last year has been especially challenging as Kern dedicated herself to caring for COVID patients at the Zablocki VA as well as managing the safety and vaccination of service members of the 128th Air Refueling Wing of the Wisconsin National Guard.