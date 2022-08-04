Keory M. Jones

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Keory (K-Juice) M. Jones, 1300 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver heroin (between 10-50 grams), possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent tot deliver cocaine (between 15-40 grams), possession with intent to deliver LSD (less than or equal to 1 gram), possession with intent to deliver schedule IV drugs, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of a firearm by a felon, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.

