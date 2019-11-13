Kentucky recovering from shocker

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky coach John Calipari has repeatedly insisted that high early rankings aren’t indicative of how much more work his young, talented teams have to put in at this time of the season.

He says it so much it starts to sound like rhetoric, just coach speak. It’s likely he has his team’s attention now.

The currently No. 1 ranked Wildcats — and that will also likely change when the next Top 25 poll is released — were upset 67-64 by unranked Evansville on Tuesday night. Just a day after being anointed as the nation’s top team following impressive opening-week victories over then-No. 1 Michigan State and Eastern Kentucky, the Wildcats (2-1) were outshot, outrebounded and outmuscled on their Rupp Arena floor by the determined Purple Aces.

“This was a great lesson for all of us, including me,” Calipari said. “I mean, we could say they got outplayed and I could tell you I got out-coached.”

As for his players’ psyches, the coach added, “They’re hurting and they should be, but my guess is they will learn from this and understand we can’t be this way.”

The loss ended a 52-game home winning streak against unranked opponents and sent shocked Wildcats fans heading to the exits wondering what had happened.