KENOSHA — Studio Moonfall, 5031 Seventh Ave., welcomes local author D. Lieber, from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 3.

Lieber is an urban fantasy, sci-fi and romance author “with a wanderlust that would make a butterfly envious,” according to Studio Moonfall.

When she isn’t planning her next physical adventure, she’s recklessly jumping from one fictional world to another. Her love of reading led her to earn a Bachelor’s in English from Wright State University.

Beyond her skeptic and slightly pessimistic mind, Lieber wants to believe. She has been many places — from Canada to England, France to Italy, Germany to Russia — believing that a better world comes from putting a face on “other.”

She describes herself as “a romantic idealist at heart, always fighting to keep her feet on the ground and her head in the clouds.”

Lieber lives in Wisconsin with her husband, John, and cats, Yin and Nox. For more about the author, go to dlieber.com.

The featured author on Sunday, March 5, is Jessie Rose, visiting the store from noon to 3 p.m.

Rose is a thriller and fantasy writer who grew up in Appalachia, moved to Chicago (the city of their heart) and made a home in Wisconsin.

Rose is the author of “Atomic Love,” a psychological thriller, that the author says is “perfect for fans of Gillian Flynn, Emma Cline, Stephen King and rock ‘n’ roll memoirs.”

The author is also working on a vampire series, “Underneath A Black Sky (A House of Black Novel).”

Rose is the co-founder/writer/editor for The Beautiful Wild magazine which focuses on music, art, culture and social justice, and the co-founder of Love Letters to Russia, a project created to support Russian LGBTQ+ youth.

Rose is also parent “to a beautiful and hilarious kid and equally funny partner Bryan (The Grizz).”

“Atomic Love,” Rose’s first novel, was published on Dec. 11, 2019. Other releases include: “A Silent Note” (2019) and “Not Like Other Girls: Really Bad Poetry From My ’90s Life” (2017).

For more about the author, go to https://jessieroseauthor.com/

The visits are part of a “sneak peek” into the store’s upcoming Kenosha Book Festival.