Kenosha's Studio Moonfall hosting July 3 market event

KENOSHA — Studio Moonfall, 5031 Seventh Ave., is hosting “a day of awesomeness” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 3.

Taking place on the same day as the Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade, the studio staffers call this event “our super amazing holiday shindigapalooza!”

The event will feature authors Jessie Rose and Debra Oas, representatives from Eco Art, Crafting Owl Gifts and The Little Big Top Fun Co. and a visit from The Steampunk General Store.

Food will be available from the Hydn Cheese food truck.

Also, the “Moonfall Minions will be bringing some of their own art and helping out with the huge selection of used books, which will be on sale all week until the event. The cost is $5 for five books.”

The business offers an Artist Alley stamp card: Every time you come to a Sunday Moonfall Market, you can collect a stamp. Once you get five stamps, you’ll be eligible to win a $100 Studio Moonfall Gift Card.

More event details can be found at facebook.com/

studiomoonfall/events/

