Kenosha's Saturday markets head inside for the season

homemade soaps

Items like homemade soaps can be found at local markets. 

KENOSHA — Kenosha’s two Downtown markets have moved inside for the cold months.

The Kenosha HarborMarket is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays in the Kenosha Union Club, 3030 39th Ave.

Also opens on Saturdays is the Kenosha Public Market, open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at a new indoor location, in the Simmons Auditorium at Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave.

Both markets continue to offer fresh produce and other products from vendors: Meats, cheeses, eggs, garlics, jellies and jams, pasta, baked goods, dog treats and honey.

Those fresh foods are in addition to the arts and crafts, jewelry, soaps and lotions also offered.

The Public Market also features a lounge on the second level, overlooking the market. There, patrons can enjoy coffee, hot apple cider or a drink from a full bar. Eight vendors will be in this area, offering prepared foods.

Coming up: The Merry & bright Holiday Market is Dec. 3 and 4, also at Kemper Center. And the HarborMarket’s Holiday Market is Dec. 17 at The Stella Hotel & Ballroom, 5706 Eighth Ave.

