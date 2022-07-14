Kenosha's Peanut Butter and Jam concerts continue

KENOSHA — The 20th season of Peanut Butter and Jam concerts continues today, July 14, with Libido Funk Circus.

The group’s origin dates back to 1966 when a group of guys from Chicago decided to throw a disco party for their closest friends.

The weekly performances take place in Veterans Memorial Park, located at 54th Street and Sixth Avenue on Kenosha’s harbor.

The free concerts are twice every Thursday: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.

This season runs through Aug. 25.

At the afternoon show, audiences get “a sneak preview” of the evening performance, as members of that week’s band perform an acoustic show.

The full band then takes the stage for the evening show.

The 2022 season also features:

July 21:

Classical Blast. Formed in 2012, the group has continued to explore and combine musical genres.

July 28:

South of Disorder, a Jimmy Buffett tribute band.

Aug. 4:

Scott Duboise & the 101 Ranch, described as “the next generation of country music.”

Aug. 11:

Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers. Their music “reaches everyone and is for everyone.”

Aug. 18:

Jonny Lyons & the Pride. Lyons put together his dream five-piece show band, which has been entertaining folks all over the Midwest ever since.

Aug. 25: 7th Heaven. This band opened for Bon Jovi at Soldier Field and is listed at the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame.