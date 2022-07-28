Kenosha's Nifty Thrifty hosting Family Fun Fest

KENOSHA — Nifty Thrifty, the resale store operated by Women and Children’s Horizons, is hosting a Family Fun Fest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 31.

The festival is outside the store, 4200 39th Ave., and will feature bouncy houses, games (with prizes!), a 50/50 raffle, silent auction items and bucket raffles.

There will be a fashion show at 1 p.m. and music provided by the band On the Fly.

Admission is free, and everyone is welcome.

Women and Children’s Horizons serves domestic violence and sexual assault survivors of Kenosha County.

The staff of about 50, and additional volunteers, support clients through the organization’s 24/7 shelter, sexual assault and domestic violence education, advocacy and support, legal advocacy, rapid rehousing and operation of the Nifty Thrifty resale store.

The rain date for the festival is Aug. 7. For more information, call Vickie Esparza at 262-605-3326.