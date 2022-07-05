Kenosha's Mount Carmel festival is back

KENOSHA — For the first time since 2019, the festival at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church will be back in Columbus Park, at 22nd Avenue and 54th Street.

The festival is open 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 8; 4 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 9; and 2 to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 10. .

For Tom Rizzo, the longtime festival chairman, it's great to be back.

“As I like to say, ‘Come for the cannoli, stay for the entertainment,’ ” he said of the event.

A cherished tradition at the festival each year is the Sunday procession, featuring the carrying of the statue of the Blessed Mother through the Columbus Park area. The procession through the Columbus Park neighborhood starts at 1 p.m. (lining up starts at 12:30 p.m.) in front of the church on Sunday, ending in the church with the Benediction at 2 p.m.

The food

As always, homemade food is a huge part of the festival.

Once again, Rizzo said, “the Ladies Society of Mount Carmel will be making over 1,200 pounds of homemade pasta and over 200 gallons of homemade sauce.”

The spaghetti dinner is 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the parish hall, 1919 54th St. (Carryouts are available.)

Besides the church’s homemade spaghetti dinner, foods available at the festival include Italian sausage, Italian beef and meatball bombers, pizza, mozzarella sticks, eggplant strips, deep-fried meatballs, homemade egg rolls, Italian doughnuts, hot dogs, hamburgers, chicken strips, French fries, nachos and corn on the cob. Sweets include cream puffs, cannoli, tiramisu, ice cream and other Italian dessert items, such as homemade genetti cookies and taralli (described on recipe websites as “a cross between a pretzel, a cookie and a biscuit.”)

The music

The festival’s music starts Friday with Take 4, from 6 to 8 p.m., and Boys & Toys, from 9 to 11 p.m.

Two all-female bands perform on Saturday: Serendipity, a five-piece, band from the Chicago area, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. and The Jersey Girls, from 8:30 to 11 p.m. Despite their name, the Jersey Girls are a Chicago area band, making its festival debut here.

Sunday’s music starts with what Rizzo calls “an old favorite of Kenosha, The Chevelles, leading us off from 3 to 5:30 p.m. All of these guys have performed with other bands over the years at our festival,” he added, “but to have the original guys all together is a real treat.”

Closing out the festival on Sunday is Tailspin, performing 6:30 to 9 p.m. "Erin McKeon Ricchio leads the band in vocals with her great voice," Rizzo said.

Children’s games are open all three days. The raffle’s grand prize — $10,000 — will be drawn Sunday night at 9:45. Mount Carmel CHurch Festival

