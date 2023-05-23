KENOSHA — The Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place, will host the exhibit, "Kenosha Remembers, Not Forgotten," through Aug. 31.

According to figures kept by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), there are more than 81,500 American service members missing in action since World War I. There are 14 missing in action from Kenosha County. But that number is shrinking thanks to the efforts of the DPAA, advances in genetics, the cooperation of former enemies and research.

In 2014, one of Kenosha's Vietnam War missing was laid to rest 47 years after dying of his wounds in a North Vietnamese field hospital in Cambodia. SSG James Lee VanBendegom was born in 1948 and was raised and educated in Kenosha. He volunteered for the U.S. Army in January 1967 and died in July 1967. His burial in Kenosha on Veterans Day in 2014 brought some sense of closure to his family. But many families are not so fortunate.

"Kenosha's Missing, Not Forgotten" looks at Kenosha's missing in action through the story of James VanBendegom and how missing become found and identified. To widen the picture, the exhibit profiles one of Kenosha's missing, David Leet, and one of Kenosha's found, Casimir Lobacz. Included is a list of all of Kenosha's missing in action since World War I.