KENOSHA — Free self-guided tours of the Durkee Mansion, one of Kenosha’s historical landmarks, are available 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 15-16.

The mansion, 6501 Third Ave., is a cream brick Italianate, Victorian-style home located on the grounds of Kemper Center at the lakefront.

The 1860s Civil War Mansion is totally restored to its original Victorian splendor.

This home was built for Sen. Charles Durkee and features the largest suspension stairway in the state, as well as unique fireplaces in the second-floor bedrooms, parquet floors and louvered windows.

Durkee was a pioneer, businessman, politician and patron of the arts. Although he and his wife only lived in the home for four years, it is “a monument to his dedication to improving life, liberties and education,” Kemper officials said. After his death, the mansion became housing for students of an all-girls school.

Admission is free. Donations are accepted. For more information, call 262-925-8040.

The mansion is open for tours on the first and third Saturdays and Sundays of each month, April through October, and select hours during Christmas at Kemper.

For more information, go to kempercenter.com.