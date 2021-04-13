Kenosha Visitors Bureau announces Spring/Summer Fun 101 list

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Area Convention & Visitors Bureau's new Spring/Summer Fun 101 list is now available online.
This list features 101 things to see and do for $10 and under (many are free) including seasonal activities, attractions, shops, outdoor recreation opportunities, restaurants, landmarks and at-home experiences.
The complete list can be viewed at visitkenosha.com/fun101.
While some events are included, it’s best to view the event calendar at visitkenosha.com/events for the most up-to-date event information.
In this Series
Things to do in and around Racine County
-
Choral Arts Society concert features music by Karel Suchy
-
Racine Art Museum announces Peeps exhibition winners
-
Tell us about your church festival
- 41 updates