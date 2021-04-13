 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kenosha Visitors Bureau announces Spring/Summer Fun 101 list
0 comments

Kenosha Visitors Bureau announces Spring/Summer Fun 101 list

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
  • 0

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Area Convention & Visitors Bureau's new Spring/Summer Fun 101 list is now available online.

This list features 101 things to see and do for $10 and under (many are free) including seasonal activities, attractions, shops, outdoor recreation opportunities, restaurants, landmarks and at-home experiences.

The complete list can be viewed at visitkenosha.com/fun101.

While some events are included, it’s best to view the event calendar at visitkenosha.com/events for the most up-to-date event information.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Burlington Police: During argument, man ran over his coworker with a truck twice
Crime and Courts

Burlington Police: During argument, man ran over his coworker with a truck twice

An officer spoke with a witness who said the two men were arguing and pushing each other near the construction site of the new Karcher Middle School. When one man got into a truck, the other man threw a brick at the truck, according to the witness. Then, the man in the truck allegedly swerved toward the victim, striking him, and then backed up and drove over him a second time before leaving.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News