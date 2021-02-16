Kenosha Public Market moves to new location

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Public Market has a new indoor location and expanded hours beginning Saturday, Feb. 20.
The market will now take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays at The Vault Banquet Hall, 625 57th St. The main floor boasts a skylight, ornate ceiling and chandelier. The marble staircase takes visitors to the lower level where they can enjoy a beverage from a full bar while listening to piano music. The entire venue is wheelchair accessible.
Parking is available in the on-site parking lot and on the street. In addition to in-person shopping, people can place an order through the KPM2GO online store at KenoshaPublicMarkets.com. Pick up is at the market on Saturday.
