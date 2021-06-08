Kenosha Pops Concert Band concerts planned

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Pops Concert Band is performing its 98th season of summer concerts at the Sesquicentennial Band Shell in Pennoyer Park, 35th Street and Seventh Avenue. The band performs at 7 p.m. Wednesdays, June 16-Aug. 4.
Instead of the weekly concert themes the band is known for, the group will be performing "a weekly concert in the park" with play plenty of marches and familiar concert band tunes.
Audience members should bring lawn chairs or blankets. Park benches are also provided at the bandshell. There is no admission fee.
In this Series
Things to do in and around Racine County
-
North Beach is now open
-
RSO Summer Pops at Fountain Banquet Hall June 25
-
Waterford River Rhythms announces lineup
- 53 updates