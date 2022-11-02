 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kenosha museum hosting Native Artist Market on Nov. 5

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting a Native Artist Market from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.

The museum is “celebrating Native American Heritage Month, which honors the rich and diverse cultures, traditions, histories and contributions of the 12 Tribal Nations of Wisconsin.”

In addition to being able to view and purchase art from the artisans themselves, there will be several opportunities to participate in hands-on activities and enjoy live music during the Saturday event, museum officials said.

Admission is free, and everyone is welcome.

