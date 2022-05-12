Kenosha museum hosting Archaeology Day Expo

KENOSHA — The public is invited to “celebrate Wisconsin’s past” at the Kenosha Public Museum’s Archaeology Day Expo.

The free event is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 14.

Through craft projects and activity stations, “kids will become junior archaeologists, learning about mammoths, tree-ring dating, reconstructing pottery vessels and discovering garbology — sorting through trash to learn about the people who disposed of it. Yes, that’s a real thing,” museum staffers said.

In addition to the activity stations (open to everyone from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.), two programs will be offered:

The Wisconsin Historical Society will present a Hands-On History Archaeology Program at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Kids ages 8 to 11 can learn how to recover and analyze artifacts and explore a re-creation of an Aztalan dig.

At 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., the Wisconsin Water Library will present its UW-Madison Sea Grant Program. Kids ages 7 and older “can transform into marine archaeologists and learn about The Silver Lake — the shipwrecked scow schooner that went down in the waters near Sheboygan on its way to its home port of Racine.”

Note: Advance registration is required for both of those free programs. To sign up, contact Bridget at 262-653-4423 or bnash@kenosha.org.

For more information about the museum, 5500 First Ave. in Downtown Kenosha, call 262-653-4140 or log on at kenoshapublicmuseum.org.

