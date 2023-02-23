Members of Grace Lutheran Church in Kenosha will rally Friday for climate justice in solidarity with Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg’s Friday for Futures Movement.

It will be held at the triangle on the east side of the intersection of 39th Avenue, 75th Street and Roosevelt Road. It will held from noon to 1 p.m.

The event will mark one year of climate rallies in Kenosha held each Friday. The group has been advocating that action be taken to reduce greenhouse gasses that meets the scale of the climate emergency.

"A lot has happened over the year. When this group started rallying it seemed like there was no chance of major climate legislation passing," said Rev. Jonathan Barker, pastor of Grace Lutheran. "Miraculously, this past summer the Inflation Reduction Act was passed which is the largest investment in transitioning to clean energy in history. Even with this large bill passing the United States and world are falling far short of meeting the target of keeping warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius."

Barker noted that even the worst weather conditions have not prevented the group from rallying each Friday.Barker said group leader Bill Gregory brought signs out when the thermostat read -20 degrees.

“This week I am especially proud to come out with my son Isaiah 'Zeiah' Barker and my dad," Rev. Barker said. "It is a dream come true to surround my son with people who so passionately want to see climate justice for his world. At the end of the day we have always been out here to protect his future and his generation’s future.”