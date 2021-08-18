 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kenosha History Center exhibit is tribute to Al Fredrickson
0 Comments

Kenosha History Center exhibit is tribute to Al Fredrickson

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
  • 0

KENOSHA — "Through the Lens of a Photojournalist: A Tribute to the Life and Work of Al Fredrickson" is on view through mid-October at the Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place.

The exhibit of 40 photos by Al Fredrickson is guest-curated by Bill Siel, retired Kenosha News photojournalist, and is brought to the museum by the collaborative efforts of the Fredrickson family, Walt Ulbricht and with support from the Kenosha Public Museum.

The exhibit includes Fredrickson’s black and white photos taken in Kenosha County, Waukesha County and Milwaukee during the 1970s and 1980s, capturing the working lives, joy and pain of local residents. In addition, the display features unique shots of NASA shuttle launches, notable celebrities and Wisconsin professional sports teams.

Fredrickson graduated from Tremper High School in 1969. After a stint in the U.S. Army, he graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and established himself as a versatile photographer. He worked for the Kenosha News, The Journal Times, Waukegan News-Sun, the Waukesha Freeman newspaper and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. He died April 9 at the age of 69.

For more information, go to kenoshahistorycenter.org.

Al Fredrickson

Fredrickson
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Watch now: ‘Chaos’ | Parents opposed to mask mandates shut down Burlington School Board meeting
Local News

Watch now: ‘Chaos’ | Parents opposed to mask mandates shut down Burlington School Board meeting

A group of anti-mask mandate parents are walking the hallways of Burlington High School, hunting for the school board that had just abruptly adjourned a meeting, when the crowd is stopped by police.

Two hours prior, Burlington citizens and parents filled the school’s auditorium for a school board meeting Monday night to speak out about what they believe the district’s mask policy should be for the upcoming school year amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News