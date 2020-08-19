Kenosha gives OK to play

Let the games begin.
Finally.
In a special meeting at the ESC building on Tuesday night, the Kenosha Unified School Board voted to proceed with fall sports this season for KUSD student-athletes. The sports decision was part of an overall motion to begin in-person schooling on Sept. 14, which the board passed by a unanimous 7-0 vote.
Sports classified as "low-risk" (girls golf, girls tennis, girls swimming and boys and girls cross country) will begin on Aug. 24, which is this Monday. Sports classified as "high-risk" (football, boys soccer and boys and girls volleyball) will begin on Sept. 7, which is Labor Day.
In the ESC building parking lot after the meeting, Indian Trail senior quarterback Argjent Ismaili — one of several players to speak before the school board — joined teammates in celebration over the decision.
"It's an unbelievable feeling," Ismaili said. "When they started ranting off yesses, I was like, 'What's going on!' I'm pretty sure it was a unanimous decision, so that was crazy.
"All the hard work that we put into all this, all the rallies, all our speeches — our speeches took about three days each. We've probably been doing this about two weeks, just the speeches."
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association on July 24 voted to start practice for "low-risk" sports this week (starting Monday) and "high-risk" sports on Sept. 7. KUSD's decision to push "low-risk" sports to Aug. 24 gives the district more time to prepare.
In addition to following WIAA guidelines, KUSD Coordinator of Athletics Bryan Mogensen said the district has developed protocols for coaches and athletes to follow for each sport to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
A vote on sports was initially scheduled to be separate from any vote on in-person schooling in Tuesday's meeting agenda. But during the meeting, School Board President Tom Duncan — who said he met Monday with Indian Trail football coach Paul Hoffman to discus safety protocols — expressed that extracurricular activities are part of "two halves of education" and that the sports vote should be part of the overall motion.
"This is truly an opportunity for coaches and student-athletes to show us they can do everything to give and bring to them a sense of community and team spirit by doing what is right," Duncan said. "And if wrong, there will be an unbelievable price to pay: the loss of a season of hope."
Parents, players speak
Prior to the vote, a parade of student-athletes, parents and coaches spoke on why fall sports should be allowed to proceed.
Hoffman started things off.
"Football attracts the outliers, the at-risk students," he said. "... We serve as a family and an academic motivator. Without the daily interaction, some will slip into the shadows and through the cracks. Football is their immediate intervention. We're the first to know when they're hungry, when they're homeless, when their family or them are in trouble.
"Let us keep them connected and safe. Do what's best for our kids. Let's not make this political."
Indian Trail senior offensive lineman Riley Kennow, an All-County performer, talked about the importance of student-athletes being able to play for college recruiters.
"Unfortunately, college coaches can only wait so long before they move on to students who are playing in the fall," Kennow said. "If we are not able to play, opportunities that we would've had will disappear and opportunities to earn scholarships will disappear along with them. Coaches only have so many scholarships, and they don't want to make mistakes guessing how much better a player has become."
Bradford senior Brock Lampe, one of the best linebackers in the area, said moving football to the spring — which schools can choose per the latest WIAA Board of Control meeting — would not be feasible.
"I think that would be very unrealistic," Lampe said. "Everyone knows how much of a toll football takes on the human body, and after the season those next six months are crucial to the development and recovery of the athlete. I think it would be unfair to ask us to play a season in the spring and then a month later start preparing and practicing for another season in the fall."
Chuck Bradley, who's been coaching cross country and track and field at Tremper for more than 50 years, discussed how cross country programs can follow safe protocols. Bradley said teams can do things like limit invite sizes to two or three teams and make starting lines larger to spread out the runners.
Perhaps the most impassioned plea came from Rodney Nixon, an educational support professional at Indian Trail who works with underprivileged kids. Nixon said he's had five of his own kids go through KUSD, four who played sports. His son Daviyon is a standout defensive lineman at Iowa who has aspirations of playing in the NFL.
"If you take this away from them, they're going to turn and go the opposite way," Nixon said. "Let's try to keep everything in a positive manner. I don't want to throw statistics at you, because every one of you guys has been throwing numbers. I'm asking you to look deep down inside of your heart and think about your grandchildren, think about your family members, just think about Kenosha as a whole. Let's move forward and vote yes.
"I'm pleading with you, because if you let these kids walk the other way, it's going to be a terrible outcome for our city."
Protestors before meeting
There were many vocal advocates of high school sports before the meeting, too. In addition to advocating for in-person schooling, protestors shouted toward honking horns on 52nd Street and held signs with slogans such as, "Let them play."
Tami Hogan, whose son Luke is a sophomore wrestler and football player at Indian Trail, empathized with the tough decisions the school board must make and said she'd understand whatever they voted for on Tuesday. But she was there to support her son and other student-athletes and said she feels comfortable with him practicing and playing.
"We let our kids play football, wrestling, contact sports," Hogan said. "We sign a waiver for concussions. I feel if you give us the choice, we should have the choice to be able to sign a waiver as a release for COVID-19."
And with its vote Tuesday, the school board signaled the return of the sports calendar for KUSD, at least the traditional one.
The WIAA first called off high school sports late on the night of March 12, which ended basketball season during the girls State Tournament and the boys sectional finals. The spring season was subsequently cancelled, though programs were allowed an extended period of 30 contact days in July for practice and competition.
Now, student-athletes can finally just focus on their return to as much of a normal season as they'll get.
"We needed this," Ismaili said. "We needed a start date, like a cemented start date, so this is great. We can get back with the team (Wednesday) and weight lift until Sept. 7 and then practice. First game (is) Sept. 24 against Franklin.
"This is amazing."
