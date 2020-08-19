Kenosha gives OK to play

"Let us keep them connected and safe. Do what's best for our kids. Let's not make this political."

Indian Trail senior offensive lineman Riley Kennow, an All-County performer, talked about the importance of student-athletes being able to play for college recruiters.

"Unfortunately, college coaches can only wait so long before they move on to students who are playing in the fall," Kennow said. "If we are not able to play, opportunities that we would've had will disappear and opportunities to earn scholarships will disappear along with them. Coaches only have so many scholarships, and they don't want to make mistakes guessing how much better a player has become."

Bradford senior Brock Lampe, one of the best linebackers in the area, said moving football to the spring — which schools can choose per the latest WIAA Board of Control meeting — would not be feasible.

"I think that would be very unrealistic," Lampe said. "Everyone knows how much of a toll football takes on the human body, and after the season those next six months are crucial to the development and recovery of the athlete. I think it would be unfair to ask us to play a season in the spring and then a month later start preparing and practicing for another season in the fall."