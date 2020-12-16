Kenosha Creative Space has online events

KENOSHA — Kenosha Creative Space is marking the holidays with two special online events.

The Happy Holidays! Streaming Special is a fundraiser concert featuring several local musicians performing their favorite holiday songs. A mashup of individual, socially distanced performances recorded throughout the month, this program will stream live on the Kenosha Creative Space Facebook page at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18.

Performers include Ivy Ford, Ben Mulwana, 3 a.m. Saints featuring Daniel Thompson, Malcolm Wright, Keith Christofferson and Kathleen Nottingham, the Spirit Shakers, Wilder Violet, Yves Francois, Lunde, and Benjamin Mercado (featuring a surprise guest singing a few Christmas songs in Spanish).

The following afternoon, at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, the Creative Space will premiere a radio drama performance of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” featuring professional actors from across the region and the United States, plus a few Kenosha Creative Space board members and other local celebrities.

Mayor John Antaramian offers an introduction to the performance. Local cast members include Koerri Elijah, Kevin Poirier, Joe Potente, Alexandria Binanti and Samantha Jacquest.

The production will premiere in a Facebook Live stream and will be available thereafter on the Kenosha Creative Space Facebook page. Viewers are encouraged to make donations through Facebook Live to help support the operations of the nonprofit Kenosha Creative Space.

