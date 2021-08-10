 Skip to main content
Kenosha County Fair celebrates centennial year
From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
Paul Halliday tosses a hay bale during the 2019 Kenosha County Fair. The hay bale toss is a popular event at the fair.

WILMOT — The Kenosha County Fair opens Wednesday, Aug. 18, and will continue through Sunday, Aug. 22, at the Kenosha County Fairgrounds, 30820 111th St.

The Kenosha County Fair celebrates its centennial, from 1920 to 2020, after being canceled last summer. The theme is "Sewn in Tradition." The fair features animal exhibits, vendors, antique farm machinery and plenty of entertainment. Popular events each year include the children's parade, contests and the pie auction. Contests include hay bale throwing, scarecrow, Fairest of the Fair, and a Home Brew Contest for amateur beer and wine makers.

Free entertainment each day includes the Milwaukee Flyers acrobats, Circus Shane variety show, pig and duck races, the Discovery Barnyard petting zoo, Nick’s Kid Show, Chainsaw Carver Dave Watson and the Barnyard Adventure Show.

Free music acts on the Creekside stage include the KR Bluegrass Band and '80s rockers Cherry Pie on Aug. 19; the country band State Line Drive on Aug. 20; the Mackenzie O'Brien Band (country/indies) and Bella Cain (Top 40 country band) on Aug. 21; and the classic rock group Class of '62 closing out the fair on Aug. 22.

The carnival with rides is always a big hit, with wristband specials. All tickets and wristbands can be purchased in the carnival area during the fair.

Entertainment is featured on the grandstand. The schedule: Wednesday and Thursday, Truck and tractor pulls; Thursday, Antique Tractor Parade; Friday and Saturday, Car racing; Sunday, Demolition Derby.

The fair is open from 8 a.m. to midnight Wednesday through Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $10 for ages 12 and older); $7 for senior citizens 65 and older and military/veterans with ID; and $5 for youths ages 7-11. There is no charge for ages 6 and younger. A season pass is $35 for adults and $12 for youth. General parking is free; a parking pass is $15. For more information, go to kenoshacofair.com.

