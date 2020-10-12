Kenosha church to hold trunk-or-treat

KENOSHA — Kenosha Bible Church, 5405 67th St., welcomes families to its Trunk-or-Treat from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27.
Children are invited to come dressed in their costumes and trick-or-treat from car trunk to car trunk in the church parking lot. Individuals and families from the church will be handing out candy from their decorated trunks. The event also includes refreshments and a photo booth. Social distancing will be practiced.
There is no cost to attend. For more information, call the church office at 262-652-4507
