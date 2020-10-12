 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kenosha church to hold trunk-or-treat
0 comments

Kenosha church to hold trunk-or-treat

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
  • 0

KENOSHA — Kenosha Bible Church, 5405 67th St., welcomes families to its Trunk-or-Treat from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27.

Children are invited to come dressed in their costumes and trick-or-treat from car trunk to car trunk in the church parking lot. Individuals and families from the church will be handing out candy from their decorated trunks. The event also includes refreshments and a photo booth. Social distancing will be practiced.

There is no cost to attend. For more information, call the church office at 262-652-4507

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
WATCH: Racine PD releases mini-documentary, playbook encouraging other forces to adopt community-oriented policing
Local News

WATCH: Racine PD releases mini-documentary, playbook encouraging other forces to adopt community-oriented policing

  • 4 min to read

In the early morning hours of June 1, the Thelma Orr COP House at 1146 Villa St. was set ablaze, not long after tear gas had been used to disperse a rowdy crowd in front of the police station, some of whom had started throwing rocks at cops in riot gear. With the streets crowded with protesters, part of international demonstrations following the killing of George Floyd, firefighters were unable to respond quickly and the COP House still hasn't reopened. “This wasn’t supposed to happen” a man said while filming the scene in front of his house with a cell phone.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News