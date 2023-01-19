Kenosha Chamber Choir looking for singers

KENOSHA — “Come sing with us!” is the message from the Kenosha Chamber Choir.

The group, which is starting a new season, is looking for singers. No audition is required.

The choir’s first rehearsal this season is 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church Guild Hall, 5900 Seventh Ave.

“If you love music and singing, we’d be happy to have you join us,” choir officials said. The volunteer group is “committed to enriching the arts in Kenosha through singing.”

The spring concert is in April at St. Matthew’s Church.

For more information, go to kenosha chamberchoir.org.