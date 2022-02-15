Kenosha Bridal Showcase is Feb. 20

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Bridal Showcase is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 20, at Upper East, 622 58th St. in Downtown Kenosha.

The Kenosha showcase is one of three organized this year by the Wisconn Valley Media Group. The Racine Bridal Showcase took place Feb. 6 and the Lake Geneva Bridal Showcase is March 6. This is the third year for the Kenosha showcase, the 10th for Racine and the first for Lake Geneva.

Sponsoring the Kenosha Bridal Showcase are The Delta Marriott Racine, Rasmussen Diamonds and the Kenosha News.

This year’s venue, Upper East, is new for the expo and new to Kenosha. The banquet hall occupies the second floor of the 1910 building that started as Barden’s Department Store and was most recently operated as Omega Candle Factory.

Upper East “has second story views with Downtown vibes,” said Kelly Wells, marketing coordinator for Wisconn Valley Media Group.

The event will feature vendors from southeast Wisconsin and northern Illinois, offering wedding goods and services including wedding cakes and reception fare, home improvement, real estate, photography and men’s wear.

Vendors offer food samples, and there will be a cash bar.

“Snacking and sipping while browsing is encouraged,” Wells said.

The free event is open to the public, but pre-registration is required. To register and to see a vendor list, go to http://go.kenoshanews.com/Bridal2022.

Note: Parking stalls will be closed in front of Upper East on the north side of 58th Street between Sixth and Seventh avenues. Additional parking will be available in the Downtown parking garage, located at 57th Street and Eighth Avenue just one block north of Upper East.

