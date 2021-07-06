 Skip to main content
Kenosha Art Market is back this year
Kenosha Art Market is back this year

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
KENOSHA — The Kenosha ArtMarket will be back in the Union Park Arts District beginning Sunday, July 18.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every third Sunday, area artists will be selling their original art in Union Park, 4500 Seventh Ave.

The market features original fine art, jewelry, pottery and more. Acoustic music will be scheduled throughout the day. Interested vendors should go to ArtMarketKenosha.org or on the Art Market tab at LemonStreetGallery.org.

