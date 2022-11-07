Kenosha Army nurse is highlight of Kenosha History Center exhibit

Edna Gray was 35 years old when she volunteered to be a U.S. Army nurse in 1943. The American Red Cross asked for volunteers and Gray was the first from Kenosha to step forward. After a short familiarization training at Camp McCoy (now Fort McCoy), she was sent to Europe. Supporting the Normandy landings and the campaign into Germany, in 1944 and 1945, she treated wounded, supported doctors and surgeons, and often was a sympathetic shoulder to cry on. Through her experience, and after, she kept keepsakes and souvenirs which were eventually compiled into a scrapbook of her service. The new exhibit at the Kenosha History Center is drawn from Gray's scrapbook.