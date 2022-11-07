Kenosha Army nurse is highlight of Kenosha History Center exhibit

KENOSHA — The Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place, will host the exhibit, "1LT Edna Gray: WWII Army Nurse," through Dec. 31.
Edna Gray was 35 years old when she volunteered to be a U.S. Army nurse in 1943. The American Red Cross asked for volunteers and Gray was the first from Kenosha to step forward. After a short familiarization training at Camp McCoy (now Fort McCoy), she was sent to Europe. Supporting the Normandy landings and the campaign into Germany, in 1944 and 1945, she treated wounded, supported doctors and surgeons, and often was a sympathetic shoulder to cry on. Through her experience, and after, she kept keepsakes and souvenirs which were eventually compiled into a scrapbook of her service. The new exhibit at the Kenosha History Center is drawn from Gray's scrapbook.
This exhibit was researched and designed by Kenosha History Center volunteer Royanne Moon. Herself a “military brat” — her father served in the U.S. Air Force — Moon processed the collection and soon found herself immersed in the service of Gray.
The Kenosha History Center is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. There is no admission fee; donations are accepted.