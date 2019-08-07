NO PHOTO AVAILABLE

Kenny R. Smith Jr. (a.k.a. Willie Henry Ferguson Jr.), 2300 block of Howe Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between one and five grams) with possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park, maintaining a drug trafficking place.

