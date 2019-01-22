Kenny Day.jpg

Kenny M. Day, 1600 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, possession with intent to deliver between 5 and 15 grams of cocaine, second and subsequent offense, maintaining a drug trafficking place, second and subsequent offense.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments