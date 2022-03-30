Kenneth R. Davidson, 1600 block of Quincy Avenue, Racine, capture an intimate representation without consent (victim under age 18), possession of child pornography.
Kim Mahoney, who with her husband is considered the final Foxconn holdout for not selling their property, said she has made four offers to sell. Village staff has never allowed the Village Board to vote on those proposals.
Ryan and Joe Benkendorf bartended at John's Main Event as young men. So, now that the brothers are going into the tavern business together, they knew what they wanted. They wanted John's Main Event. Now they've got it.
With about a year to go before the Kestrel Hawk Landfill closes, the city is moving forward with a plan to handle the city’s trash and recycling without disruption to residents.
The suspect, the driver of the car, was later seen walking away from the car and was arrested, with marijuana being found on his person, the Mount Pleasant Police Department reported.
RACINE — Four days on, four days off. That’s the new schedule for patrol officers in the City of Racine.
Weekend fun and festivities will kick off a day earlier in Racine this summer, as the Downtown Racine Corp. and Kenosha’s HarborMarket have jo…
SOMERS — A 65-year-old man from Racine was struck and killed Saturday night while attempting to walk across the interestate from his disabled vehicle.
The old ball game will continue just seven miles south of the Racine County line this summer for the ninth straight season, but under new owners.
The values of homes in Wisconsin are increasing at staggering rates, especially in southeastern Wisconsin.