Kenneth M. Robinson Jr., 200 block of ½ N. Memorial Dr., Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping, hit and run.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Taxpayers have spent more than $225 million on roads around Foxconn
-
UGHS soccer player allegedly asked girls as young as 13 for nude photos, sex
-
Teen boy shot while reportedly buying drugs
-
Betsy Ade and son talk about experience on 'The Voice'
-
Scanner: Police respond to reported robbery at Wells Fargo Bank
promotion
Wear some green and win some more this St. Paddy’s Day. Enter The Journal Times’ “WIN SOME GREEN St. Patrick’s Day Sweepstakes” by March 24 for your chance to win a $50 Amazon.com gift card — free of charge. Anyone 18 or older can enter. A winner will be selected at random. They will be noti…
Tell us what you think
Should women be required to register for the draft as men are?
You voted:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.