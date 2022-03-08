Kenneth M. Blackman, 1000 block of Delamere Avenue, Racine, substantial battery, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kenneth M. Blackman, 1000 block of Delamere Avenue, Racine, substantial battery, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
SOMERS — The identity of the woman who was caught on video creating a disturbance at the Walmart Supercenter, 3500 Brumback Blvd., has been released.
"I'm pretty ticked about it," said the property owner, who was fined $124. "Everybody else has got their noses sticking in ... They're bothering me, by nosing in."
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Mount Pleasant man allegedly choked and threw a woman into a wall, assaulting her multiple times.
One person was arrested before dawn Sunday after a reported shots fired incident on the 2000 block of Lasalle Street, the Racine Police Department has confirmed.
Angered over COVID-19 mandates and distrust of Joe Biden's certified win in the 2020 presidential election, a Republican is looking to unseat Assembly Speaker Robin Vos in a rare GOP primary in District 63.
RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly stabbed a man in the chest over $40.
Yet again, Foxconn is getting bad press for making a big announcement and then failing to (at least quickly) follow through.
Potentially 500 truckers are expected to drive through Wisconsin along Interstate 94 and 90 on Friday and Saturday as part of a protest against COVID-19 restrictions, authorities say.
Some people displaced in last week's Anthony Lane fire were just getting back on their feet. Now, all that progress has been undone.
They own a home in Raymond in north-central Racine County. It's just not done being built yet. Now, a school board member and other candidates are being accused of "harassment and bullying" to get the homeowner off of a ballot.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.