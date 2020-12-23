 Skip to main content
Kenneth L Booker Jr.
Kenneth L Booker Jr.

Kenneth Booker Jr.

Kenneth L Booker Jr., 1200 block Albert Street, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon).

