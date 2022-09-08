 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kenneth James Williams

Kenneth Williams

Kenneth James Williams, 1000 block of Geneva Street, Racine, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, receiving stolen property (greater than $10,000), possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.

