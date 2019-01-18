11819-COLLINS-MUG.jpg

Kenneth D.C. Collins, 29, 1400 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Racine, possession of tetrahydrocannabinols (THC), felony bail jumping (two counts), misdemeanor bail jumping.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments