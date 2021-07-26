 Skip to main content
Kendrick I Cobbin
Kendrick I Cobbin, 1200 block of LaSalle Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (between 10-50 grams, use of a dangerous weapon), possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams, use of a dangerous weapon), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or 200 grams, use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor bail jumping.

