Kendell Arvern Days, 1300 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC (between 1,000-2,500 grams), possession with intent to deliver narcotics, felony bail jumping.
Judge tells woman convicted of COP House arson: 'This ... is not going to be ... a slap on the wrist'
With video: The woman charged in the arson of a Racine COP House two years ago did not get the lighter sentence she sought on Monday in Racine County Circuit Court.
T.J. Maxx at Regency Point Shopping Center was closed Saturday after an employee suddenly collapsed and died in the store.
"You can't work forever," said owner Barry Sanders, the son of the World War II veteran who made Sixth Street's Sanders Paint & Wallpaper what it is.
The 55-year-old woman who died Nov. 22 after falling unconscious at a South Milwaukee bar Nov. 17, where she was meeting with a man accused of being a Racine-based predator who steals from women he met through online dating, has been identified as Racine-native Kim "Raina" Mikulance.
"Officer, I can make it home" a drunk driver allegedly after being arrested for his fourth OWI in Racine.
In the emotionally-charged hearing, the defendant, Tamir Williams, pleaded guilty to the underlying facts, acknowledging he pulled the trigger that killed 21-year-old Andre Sandoval, and a trial date was set to determine whether a mental defect was a factor.
At the beginning of the school year, Margret Hinze was both a special education teacher for grades six to 12, and a contestant in the Miss Racine Scholarship Competition.
One of her students joked that if she did not win, Miss Hinze could not be their teacher anymore.
It looks like they get to keep their teacher.
She faces up to 22 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to three of the 16 felonies she was charged with.
Burlington Area School District records obtained by The Journal Times show that now-former teacher's aide Daniel Powers started out as a welcome addition to the staff, but that concerns about him surfaced as early as 2017 when he had a prohibited relationship on Facebook with a former student. Other concerns were raised years later, but were not immediately acted on until allegations raised by parents of alleged victims started becoming public.
