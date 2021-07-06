Kendall M Blade
RACINE — Racine’s 4th of July parade, with more than 50 entrants participating, will kick off at 9 a.m. today at Goold and Main streets. The t…
'They want to bully us' | Mount Pleasant blocks couple from accessing their own business near Foxconn
Sometime in March, cement barriers were placed in front of the Erickson Truck-n-Parts' entrance on Frontage Road, blocking the only way the owners could get in and out. The village is mum about what's going on, even after one of the Ericksons was cited for trespassing on his own property.
An attorney representing the Ericksons wrote in a letter to a Mount Pleasant official: "In Catch-22 fashion, my client has been directed to clean up its property, but its owners and employees are not allowed on the premises."
The Mouse v. Mocha Lisa: Coffeehouse facing copyright strikes for stranger's illegal Wi-Fi downloads of Disney shows
Someone has been illegally downloading episodes of Disney+ shows on Mocha Lisa's Wi-Fi. Now, the Caledonia coffeehouse is paying the price despite its owners having done nothing wrong themselves.
Several communities in the area will hold celebrations this year to celebrate Independence Day. Events include parties, parades, a car show an…
14-year-old girl who was in critical condition after being pulled from Lake Michigan last week has died
The 14-year-old girl from Milwaukee who was pulled from Lake Michigan on June 21 died Tuesday, nine days after she was reported to be drowning, Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne confirmed.
"I hope they restore it," one onlooker said.
A Racine woman allegedly stabbed a man in the leg with a sword Wednesday at Belle City Food Market & Laundromat, 522 16th St.
There are currently no suspects, according to police.
After tragic drowning death, free swim passes are being distributed at businesses, community groups and summer schools. Passes are also available to be picked up at the Racine County Dennis Kornwolf Service Center, 1717 Taylor Ave.
One person was shot in Racine after 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon on the 2000 block of Superior Street.