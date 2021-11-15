Kemper Center to host Gallery of Trees, gala

KENOSHA — The Kemper Center’s annual Gallery of Trees, its most important fundraiser of the year, will be held Nov. 28 to Dec. 5.

This holiday event showcases a display of designed holiday trees that range from 4 feet to 9 feet tall, wreaths, mantelpieces and centerpieces. Trees and decorations are auctioned or raffled off to raise funds to support the operations and ongoing restoration of the Kemper Center and Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave.

The Gallery of Trees kicks off with an elegant gala from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, that includes a silent auction, raffle, holiday gift shop, first look at the historically decorated Durkee Mansion, appetizers, desserts and a cash bar. Tickets cost $25 and are available on the Kemper Center website, over the phone or at the door.

The Gallery of Trees and historic Durkee Mansion will then open to the public on Sunday, Nov. 28, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. and continues from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, through Friday, Dec. 3, and from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 4-5. There is no admission fee. Visitors can purchase raffle tickets to win the trees and holiday decorations, and shop in the Holiday Gift Shop.

This year’s Durkee Mansion theme is “Starry Woodland Nights.” Each year, the mansion is decorated by volunteers in a different theme incorporating period accurate holiday décor from the 1860s. All decorations are either handmade or antique. Funds raised during the event support and sustain the Kemper Center’s mission, help preserve the nature of the site and buildings, and help to promote the arts and art education in the community.

The Anderson Arts Center will also be open on the same days as the Gallery of Trees with its current "Annual Winter Juried Exhibition." The center will also be decorated for the holiday and feature a collection of nutcrackers.

