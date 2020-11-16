Kemper Center Gala and Gallery of Trees announced

KENOSHA — The Kemper Center’s annual Gallery of Trees, its most important fundraiser of the year, is scheduled to be held Nov. 29 to Dec. 6. The center is located at 6501 Third Ave.
This holiday event showcases a display of designed holiday trees that range from 4 to 9 feet tall, wreaths, mantelpieces and centerpieces. Trees and decorations are auctioned or raffled off to raise funds to support the operations and ongoing restoration of the Kemper Center and Anderson Arts Center.
Kickoff Gala
The Gallery of Trees kicks off with an elegant Gala from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, that includes a silent auction, raffle, holiday gift shop, first look at the historically decorated Durkee Mansion, appetizers and desserts, and a cash bar. Tickets cost $25 and are available on the Kemper Center website, kempercenter.com; by calling 262-925-8040, or at the door.
The Kemper Center encourages the community to buy their Gala tickets early so that capacity limits can be adhered to and staff and volunteers are prepared for guest counts.
Gallery of Trees
The Gallery of Trees and historic Durkee Mansion will then open to the public from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29; 3 to 7 p.m Thursday and Friday, Dec. 3-4; and from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 5-6. Visits include tours of the decorated Kemper complex, Gallery of Trees and Durkee Mansion. While there, people can purchase raffle tickets to win the trees and holiday decorations, and shop in the Holiday Gift Shop. There is no admission fee.
This year’s Durkee Mansion theme is “Magical Lantern Glow” in honor of the 150th year of Kemper Hall, when alumnae carried lanterns in procession. Each year, the Durkee Mansion is decorated by volunteers in a different theme incorporating period accurate holiday décor from the 1860s. Decorations are either handmade or antique.
Pandemic precautions
The Kemper Center is taking COVID-19 precautions to ensure the safety of all guests, volunteers and staff. Additional areas of the Kemper Center not open in previous years, including the chapel and Ambrose Hall, will be open and decorated to help with guest flow and spacing. Trees will be spaced out 8 feet apart around the buildings, and staff and volunteers will be wearing masks.
“The Gallery of Trees has become a time honored tradition for our visitors and for us,” said Ed Kubicki, Kemper Center executive director. “We have worked very hard to create a beautiful holiday event for the community, but also a safe one. We do not take COVID-19 lightly, and are continually evaluating the event and taking every precaution we can.”
“We are overwhelmed by the generosity of our sponsors and excited to have fabulous tree designers showcase their creative talent,” said Robin Ingrouille, Kemper Center administrator. “With visitor's safety a priority, we look forward to hosting a dazzling event that has become a holiday tradition for the community and the start to the holiday season.”
For many years, the Gallery of Trees has established itself as one of Kenosha’s most popular holiday events, drawing crowds from throughout southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. Funds raised during the event support and sustain the Kemper Center’s mission, help preserve the nature of the site and buildings, and help to promote the arts and art education in the community.
Anderson exhibit
The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., will also be open during the same hours as the Gallery of Trees with its current "Winter Juried Exhibition." The Arts Center will also be decorated for the holiday, feature a collection of Nutcrackers and will be raffling off a 3-foot-tall chocolate Santa.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!