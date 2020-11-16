Kemper Center Gala and Gallery of Trees announced

KENOSHA — The Kemper Center’s annual Gallery of Trees, its most important fundraiser of the year, is scheduled to be held Nov. 29 to Dec. 6. The center is located at 6501 Third Ave.

This holiday event showcases a display of designed holiday trees that range from 4 to 9 feet tall, wreaths, mantelpieces and centerpieces. Trees and decorations are auctioned or raffled off to raise funds to support the operations and ongoing restoration of the Kemper Center and Anderson Arts Center.

Kickoff Gala

The Gallery of Trees kicks off with an elegant Gala from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, that includes a silent auction, raffle, holiday gift shop, first look at the historically decorated Durkee Mansion, appetizers and desserts, and a cash bar. Tickets cost $25 and are available on the Kemper Center website, kempercenter.com; by calling 262-925-8040, or at the door.

The Kemper Center encourages the community to buy their Gala tickets early so that capacity limits can be adhered to and staff and volunteers are prepared for guest counts.

Gallery of Trees