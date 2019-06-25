62519-REGULUS-MUG.jpg

Kemont M. Regulus, 4100 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession with intent to distribute THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments