Kelyse T. Williams, 5600 block of Castle Court, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
Kelyse T. Williams
Related to this story
Most Popular
Some Wisconsin state quarters were made with an error and those rare coins can sell for thousands of dollars.
BURLINGTON — A Burlington man has been accused of creating a Facebook account to post nude photos of an ex-girlfriend.
He died "suddenly" Friday morning, his publicist said, attributing his death to natural causes.
A longstanding Mount Pleasant karate studio is making its way to West Racine.
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man who is accused of selling more than 140 grams of cocaine allegedly was found with an additional 79 grams of coca…