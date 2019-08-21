82119-RAINEY-MUG.jpg
Kelly L. Rainey, 3200 block of Vera Court, Racine, conspiracy to commit first degree intentional homicide, threat to a law enforcement officer, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to one gram), possession of THC.

