121318-STAGGEMEYER-MUG.jpg

Kelly J. Staggemeyer, 49, 900 block of Shoreland Drive, Racine, operating while intoxicated (fifth or sixth offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operating while intoxicated causing an injury (second and subsequent offense), possession of drug paraphernalia.

