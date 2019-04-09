Kelly J. Oliver Jr., 3900 block of Green St., Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between one and five grams), felony bail jumping.
Most Popular
-
Racine man allegedly held gun to 15-year-old's head, raped her on camera
-
Racine man charged with homicide in overdose case
-
Man held in child pornography probe
-
Half pound of pot, loaded gun reportedly found during traffic stop
-
Racine man allegedly beats another man with baseball bat, fractures his face
promotion
Get ready for spring! Enter The Journal Times April Showers Lawn and Garden Sweepstakes for a chance to win a $50 gift card from Milaeger's!
promotion
Visit our online archives for thousands of historical articles, obituaries and announcements.
Tell us what you think
Should there be a recount for the Wisconsin state Supreme Court seat?
You voted:
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
- Updated
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.