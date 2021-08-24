 Skip to main content
Kelly J Lund
Kelly J Lund

Kelly Lund

Kelly J Lund, 300 block of Edward Street, Burlington, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age), neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur), fraudulent use of a credit card, possession of drug paraphernalia.

