Keleaf P. Carothers

Keleaf Carothers

Keleaf P. Carothers, 3200 block of Kearney Avenue, Racine, deliver designer drugs (between 3-10 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park).

