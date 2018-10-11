NO PHOTO AVAILABLE

Keith J. Jones, 56, of Milwaukee — a.k.a. Cleophus Lobley, Willie John Singleton, Thomas Williams, Fred John Hawthorn, Larry Hunt, Brandon Kendricks — attempting to flee or elude an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping (two counts), first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

