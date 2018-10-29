Keith Jones.jpg

Keith J. Jones (aka Brandon John Kendricks, Cleophus Lobley, Willie Singleton, David Smalls, Thomas Williams, Fred Hawthorne, Larry Hunt), 56, Milwaukee, attempting to flee/elude an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping (three counts), first-degree recklessly endangering safety, misdemeanor theft.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments